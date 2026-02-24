RGV Says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Could Destroy Pan-India South Films: 'Might End Dinosaur Era Of Film Full Of Fake Heroism...'

Ram Gopal Varma On Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was deeply impressed after watching the 2025 film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has often penned long notes expressing his support for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19 and will clash with Toxic, starring Yash.

Recently, Varma wrote another detailed note stating how Dhurandhar: The Revenge could potentially disrupt Pan-India South films by establishing a brand-new benchmark with ultra-realistic filmmaking and deeper character arcs that engage the audience’s intellect while still delivering a raw, visceral impact.

RGV Says Dhurandhar 2 Could Destroy Pan-India South Films

Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle on Tuesday, RGV wrote, "Once audiences taste this new standard , every film currently under production in the previous masala style can become instantly endangered. Those ultra big budgeted masala projects that are already deep into shooting or post production will have an uphill task in competing with the new standards set."

He added that producers who bet their entire empires on the same previous formulaic approach may face empty theatres and career-ending losses because of the high costs involved and the audience’s taste shifting toward international standards. Directors married to the belief that 'mass + VFX + scale + gravity-defying stunts = guaranteed hit' will have no choice but to reinvent themselves by understanding the Dhurandhar audiences.

Further, Varma wrote that Dhurandhar 2 is not just another film releasing on March 19, but an 'asteroid strike' that could end the 'dinosaur era' of filmmaking, an era filled with sheer volume, fake heroism, and the so-called masala treatment. He added that the goalpost has changed, and if the direction of the kick does not change accordingly, it may not just break the leg but could cost the limb itself.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles. The second instalment was shot simultaneously with the first.