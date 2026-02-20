'They Will Eat Into Each Other's Business': Director Sanjay Gupta On Dhurandhar 2 & Toxic Clash

Sanjay Gupta On Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash At Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, one of the most-anticipated films and arguably the biggest box-office clash of the year. Amid this, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for helming Zinda, Kaabil, Kaante, and Shootout at Wadala, shared his thoughts, saying he is looking forward to watching both films.

Sanjay Gupta On Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash

Speaking to Variety India, Gupta said, "Unfortunately, both are coming together, because they're so highly awaited. And they will just eat into each other's business." Comparing the scenario to his film Kaabil, which clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in 2017, he added that both films would have benefited if released individually rather than simultaneously.

'It's Unnecessary, But, The Makers Probably Have Their Reasons'

Sanjay added, "Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don't have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can't watch two films in one month. It's unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons. Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it's unfortunate."

Sanjay Gupta Roots For Dhurandhar 2

Praising Dhurandhar, Gupta said he has high expectations for the second part, noting that he really enjoyed the first installment. As a filmmaker, he added that his followers on social media look forward to his recommendations, but he never mentions a film he doesn’t like, knowing the hard work that goes into making it.

Gupta stated that if he does not like a movie, he simply prefers to 'just shut up and mind my own business,' but when he likes something, he shares it. About Dhurandhar 2, he added that he has a vague idea of where the story is headed. The audience will see Hamza’s (Ranveer Singh's character) backstory, why he became who he is.

"See, Dhurandhar is a phenomenon. It’s not just a film; it’s something that has truly happened," he said.

Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are slated to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.