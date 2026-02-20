Toxic Teaser: 'Not Even 1% Of Dhurandhar 2', 'Blockbuster Vibes'; Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To Yash Starrer

Toxic Teaser | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic is all set to release on March 19, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with one of the most-awaited movies of the year, Dhurandhar 2. On Friday, the teaser of Toxic was released, and well, it has received mixed responses from netizens. While some have loved it, some are disappointed.

A netizen tweeted, "#ToxicTeaser is a massive letdown. Feels like they just remixed Marco + KGF scenes, added 10x more blood and brutality, and forgot to include any logic. Hope the full film brings something new (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Yash's darkest, most violent return—chops, roars, owns every frame! 😎 Retro Goa + brutal action = next-level! RIP doubts, blockbuster vibes max! Yash or nothing—comment your rating! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Honestly When #Toxic Was Scheduled To Release In 2025 It Was One Of My Most Anticipated Films, As I Felt Yash Was Doing Something Different Looking At The Director’s Name But Till Now This Feels Like An Extension Of KGF & Marco. #ToxicTeaser Is Slightly Better Than Raya Introduction Teaser But Not Even 1% Of What Dhurandhar The Revenge Has In Stores, I Believe Yash Has The Potential But This Seems Strictly For Yash Fans & Not For Neutral Audience (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2

It is the clash of the titans at the box office on March 19, 2026. Well, currently if we look at the teasers of both movies, clearly Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser has impressed the netizens more, and even the buzz about the Ranveer starrer is better at least in the Hindi belt.

Toxic is expected to perform better in Kannada, but it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office in Hindi. Let's wait and watch!