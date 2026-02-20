 Toxic Teaser: Yash Smokes, Does S*x & Gory Action, But Still It Fails To Keep Us Intrigued; All 5 Female Leads Are Missing From The Glimpse
Toxic Teaser: Yash Smokes, Does S*x & Gory Action, But Still It Fails To Keep Us Intrigued; All 5 Female Leads Are Missing From The Glimpse

The much-awaited teaser of Yash starrer Toxic has been released, and well, it has failed to keep us hooked for those 1 minute 55 seconds. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Toxic Teaser | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The much-awaited teaser of the movie was released on Friday. The actor took to social media to share the teaser and wrote, "It’s Gonna Get Crazyyyy !!! #ToxicTeaser Out now! (sic)."

Well, the teaser of Toxic fails to impress. It doesn't give out any details about the movie's plotline, but just showcases a few scenes, in which Yash smokes, does s*x and gory action, and mouths a couple of dialogues, including 'Have some manners, f**king manners'.

From the styling of Yash to showing intimate scenes, everything in the teaser looks a bit overdone or forced. Also, the movie is directed by a female filmmaker (Geetu Mohandas), but in the teaser not even a single female lead has been given a scene.

Toxic stars five female actresses, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, but there's not even a small glimpse of any of these actresses in the teaser. All of them are popular; in fact, Nayanthara is called the Lady Superstar, but still, we don't get to see her in the promo.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The film is all set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Toxic is a Kannada film, and it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge is a Hindi film, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Both movies are getting a pan-India release, and while in Kannada, one can expect Toxic to take the lead, in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will clearly be the audience's first choice. Also, with such a dull teaser, we won't be surprised if even in other languages Aditya Dhar's directorial gets a better response.

