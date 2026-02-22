RGV Says Dhurandhar 2 Respects Audience Intelligence, Toxic Presumes Their Dumbness: 'Brutal Clash Between Two Cultures'

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in what is arguably the biggest box-office showdown of the year, with fans eagerly awaiting the big-screen battle. Amid the high-stakes face-off, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was deeply impressed after watching Dhurandhar, penned a long note asserting that this is not a North vs South or Bollywood vs Sandalwood clash. Instead, he described it as a brutal clash between two cultures, not of regions, but of cinema.

Ram Gopal Varma On Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash

Taking to his X handle on Sunday, February 22, RGV wrote, "The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence and #Toxic presumes their dumbness. KGF 2 was a local film that aimed at the dumbness in the masses and Dhurandhar aimed at the intelligence in the masses. That is exactly why it became global. Dhurandhar a reported 130 cr DAVID film (both versions together cost some 260 cr) hit some 1500 cr, proving that the so called masses are actually far more intelligent than what the masala merchants ever imagined."

Varma further added that Aditya Dhar, while directing Dhurandhar, never once presumed the audience was 'dumb.' Instead, after the film's release, the masses responded in what he described as a thundering, earth-shaking voice: "Yes, we are actually that intelligent… thank you for noticing."

Further, RGV stated that the fight would be between what he called '10 savage, brutal truths,' including mindless hero worship versus the audience discovering heroes themselves through their moral actions within the story.

"Treating audiences like dumb idiots who must clap and whistle on every cue versus treating them like adults who can follow a complex plot, make their own judgements and don’t need to be spoon fed by ear shattering background music," he added, further contrasting money being poured into spectacle with money being thoughtfully put to use.

Lastly, he clarified that it was not his love for Aditya that prompted him to write the note, but his hope for Indian cinema. He added that he is waiting with bated breath for March 19 to see whether India chooses Dhurandhar 2 or Toxic.