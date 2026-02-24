'Self Respect At Its Peak': Dhurandhar Team Doesn't Attend The Hollywood Reporter India's Award Function; Netizens Recollect Anupama Chopra's Negative Review

Dhurandhar Team Doesn't Attend The Hollywood Reporter India's Award Function | Instagram

Last year in December, The Hollywood Reporter India's review for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, done by Anupama Chopra, went viral, as netizens slammed her for giving the movie a negative review. Now, recently, they had organised an award function, and even though they honoured Dhurandhar, no one from the film's team attended the event.

A video from the award function has gone viral on social media, in which the host Neha Dhupia says, "Tonight we also have special honours for the blockbuster of the year, and this goes to a film that shattered the box office by making over 1200 crore globally, and as of today has been in the theatres for 76 days. A rare feat in today's times, and a testament to the film's popularity for their spectacular work, we honour the team of Dhurandhar."

She further says, "But, sadly, no one from the film could be here. Maybe they are busy working on Dhurandhar 2 and filing their huge tax returns. Unko do saal lag jayega, with the amount of money they made. But, we will make sure that the honours get to them."

Netizens React To Dhurandhar Team Not Attending The Award Function

Remembering Anupama Chopra's review for Dhurandhar, netizens are quite happy that no one from the film's team attended the award function. A netizen tweeted, "Self respect at its peak.👍 Sometimes silence is the strongest reply. When creators choose self-respect over validation from selective critics, it speaks louder than any acceptance speech (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Hats off to them for showing these the mirror (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Anupama Chopra had faced a lot of backlash on social media for her Dhurandhar review, which was later taken down from YouTube.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The audience is eagerly waiting for the film's trailer.