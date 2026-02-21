'Toxic Will Get Greater Opening Than Dhurandhar 2': Astrologer Predicts Box Office Fate Of Yash And Ranveer Singh Starrers, But There's A Twist

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 | YouTube

The teaser of Yash starrer Toxic was released on Friday, and it received mixed reviews from netizens. The film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2. After the teaser of Yash's film was released, people started comparing it to Dhurandhar 2 teaser, and of course, Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 became the topic of discussion on social media. Meanwhile, an astrologer named Prashanth Kini has predicted the box office fate of both movies.

Kini tweeted, "Both TOXIC and DHURANDHAR-2 will become Blockbuster hits...!! DHURANDHAR-2 is a original one....!! TOXIC is a mixture of many hit films (Golgotias university copy paste product)....!!?? TOXIC will dent Yash's credibility....!!??"

In another tweet, he wrote that Toxic won't get the success like KGF. He further tweeted that the Yash starrer will get a better opening than Dhurandhar 2.

Kini tweeted, "TOXIC will get greater opening than DHURANDHAR-2 ..!! After three days TOXIC collections will go 🔻 DHURANDHAR-2 collections will slowly (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, it will be interesting to see whether this prediction about Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 will turn out to be true or not.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Toxic or Dhurandhar 2, one of the films might get postponed. But, with the Toxic teaser release on Friday, the makers clearly once again announced the release date as March 19, 2026.

There have been reports that Dhurandhar 2 might get postponed, as the shooting of the film's sequel is reportedly still going on. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, both will be getting pan-India release. However, the Yash starrer is expected to take a better opening in Kannada, and the Ranveer Singh starrer might take a better opening in Hindi. But, it will be interesting to see overall which film will win the box office race. Let's wait and watch!