Dhurandhar 2: Former Rajya Sabha MP KC Tyagi Atiq Ahmed's Connection To ISI In Film, Calls It A 'Dangerous Trend' - VIDEO

A fresh political controversy erupted around Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2, with former Rajya Sabha MP KC Tyagi strongly criticising the film’s portrayal of a character inspired by gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Reacting to the depiction of an alleged direct connection between Atiq Ahmed and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Tyagi termed it a worrying development. "This is a dangerous trend, and the government should adopt a strict stance on it," he said.

Take a look at his video here

Tyagi’s remarks come after ST Hasan of the Samajwadi Party also criticised the film, calling the portrayal a publicity tactic. He questioned the authenticity of such claims, pointing out that no official agency has established any such links. "Who they were connected to and who they were not, our police know this very well. Whether it was the ISI, CIA, or KGB, our intelligence agencies and police have yet to make a revelation," Hasan said.

He further cautioned viewers against treating cinematic narratives as factual accounts. "Our intelligence or police have not made any such revelation so far, but no one knows what these film people might reveal about anyone," he added.

Hasan also alleged that controversies like these are often used to generate buzz and boost box office performance, claiming, "As these topics get highlighted by the media, the public becomes curious to see what is in them. The film becomes successful. This is also a tactic. I think film companies also take money from political parties to spread hatred."

The controversy stems from a character named Atif Ahmed in the film, believed to be inspired by Atiq Ahmed. In Dhurandhar 2, Atif is shown as an ally of Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, and is depicted assisting in anti-national activities - aligning with the film’s narrative of justice against enemies of the nation. The role is portrayed by actor Salim Siddiqui.

Atiq Ahmed, one of India’s most notorious gangster-politicians, had a long criminal history while also being active in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament and MLA in Uttar Pradesh. In a shocking incident in 2023, he and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range in Prayagraj while being escorted by police.