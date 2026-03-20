Ranveer Singh's High-Energy Dance To FA9LA At Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Mumbai Goes Viral; Fans Say 'Pure Madness

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) was released in theatres on Thursday, March 19, and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. On its release day, a special screening was held in Mumbai for the cast and crew, which was attended by director Aditya Dhar, his wife and actress Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, Ayesha Khan, Krystle D'Souza and Ranveer, among others. Several inside photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh Dances To FA9LA At Dhurandhar 2 After-Party

One of the videos shows Ranveer, known for his infectious energy, dancing to the hit track FA9LA, which featured in the first instalment. In the film, Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani gangster and leader of the Baloch gang, performs the track during a pivotal scene. In the video, Ranveer is seen recreating Akshaye's steps, dancing and enjoying his time at the after-party along with several others. He was dressed in his Dhurandhar customised T-shirt, paired with a maroon jacket.

Check out the video: