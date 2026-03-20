 Ranveer Singh's High-Energy Dance To FA9LA At Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Mumbai Goes Viral; Fans Say 'Pure Madness
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh's High-Energy Dance To FA9LA At Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Mumbai Goes Viral; Fans Say 'Pure Madness

Ranveer Singh's High-Energy Dance To FA9LA At Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Mumbai Goes Viral; Fans Say 'Pure Madness

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) released on March 19 and crossed Rs 100 crore on day one. A Mumbai screening saw Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt and others attend. A viral video shows Ranveer dancing to FA9LA, originally picturised on Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait, as he recreated the steps in a customised T-shirt and maroon jacket there.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) was released in theatres on Thursday, March 19, and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. On its release day, a special screening was held in Mumbai for the cast and crew, which was attended by director Aditya Dhar, his wife and actress Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, Ayesha Khan, Krystle D'Souza and Ranveer, among others. Several inside photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh Dances To FA9LA At Dhurandhar 2 After-Party

One of the videos shows Ranveer, known for his infectious energy, dancing to the hit track FA9LA, which featured in the first instalment. In the film, Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani gangster and leader of the Baloch gang, performs the track during a pivotal scene. In the video, Ranveer is seen recreating Akshaye's steps, dancing and enjoying his time at the after-party along with several others. He was dressed in his Dhurandhar customised T-shirt, paired with a maroon jacket.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Takes An Exceptional Opening;...
article-image

Follow us on