Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review - Ranveer Singh Impresses, Goes Full Beast Mode In This Long & Gory Revenge Saga

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

If intensity had a face, it would probably look like Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Loud, violent, emotional, and packed with drama, this film doesn't believe in holding back. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this revenge saga blends action with patriotism, delivering a cinematic ride that's as gripping as it is gritty.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a man whose life takes a tragic turn, pushing him onto a path of rage and revenge. Just when everything seems to fall apart, fate intervenes and redirects his journey toward something much bigger than personal vendetta. The film traces his transformation - how Jaskirat becomes Hamza Ali Mazari - and steps into a dangerous world where identity, loyalty, and purpose collide.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge thrives on its intensity and layered narrative. Much like its first part, the storytelling is structured in chapters, giving the film a distinct, episodic feel that works well in building intrigue. While the first half takes its time to settle in, the second half picks up pace with engaging twists that keep you hooked.

That said, the film does feel slightly stretched. Some sequences, especially action portions, could have been tighter. The violence is another talking point; it’s raw, graphic, and at times excessive, which may not appeal to everyone. But for fans of dark, gritty cinema, this adds to the film’s immersive experience.

Actors' performance

Ranveer delivers on the hype. The fire, the rage, and the angst in Jaskirat build with every passing scene, making his performance the film’s biggest strength. He fully owns the character, bringing both emotional depth and explosive energy.

R Madhavan lends solid support with his composed presence, while Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt add gravitas. Rakesh Bedi makes a noticeable impact.

Music

The music and background score by Shashwat Sachdev elevate the film’s mood effectively. There are no unnecessary dance tracks, which works in favour of the narrative. Cinematography complements the dark tone, and the dialogues are sharp, impactful, and memorable.

Aditya Dhar’s direction shines in high-intensity moments, though the screenplay could have been crisper. The pacing is uneven at times, but it still manages to keep you engaged overall.

Final verdict

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested.