'PM Narendra Modi Debut In Dhurandhar 2': Fans Buzz Over Fictional Cameo That Adds A Patriotic Twist To Aditya Dhar's Film

Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters tomorrow, with paid previews starting today. As the Hindi version hits cinemas, fans have been sharing their favourite moments online, and one scene that’s generating major buzz features none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yes, you read that correctly!
Dhurandhar 2 features PM Modi’s speech following his 2014 Lok Sabha victory, with the iconic moment shown on a television screen within the film. Seeing this, one tweeted, "Goat Actor MODI JI's debut in DHURANDHAR 2.' Another cheered, "Seeing Modi 2014 speech, emotional memories to that day… Dhurandhar 2." However, another questioned, "Why no credit for Modi ji here? Is that expected in such times?"
Others who have watched the movie up to the interval are calling it a "blockbuster," highlighting three standout scenes: Jassi’s backstory, PM Modi’s oath, and the football sequence.