'PM Narendra Modi Debut In Dhurandhar 2': Fans Buzz Over Fictional Cameo That Adds A Patriotic Twist To Aditya Dhar's Film

PM Narendra Modi Debut In Dhurandhar 2 |

Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters tomorrow, with paid previews starting today. As the Hindi version hits cinemas, fans have been sharing their favourite moments online, and one scene that’s generating major buzz features none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yes, you read that correctly!

Dhurandhar 2 features PM Modi’s speech following his 2014 Lok Sabha victory, with the iconic moment shown on a television screen within the film. Seeing this, one tweeted, "Goat Actor MODI JI's debut in DHURANDHAR 2.' Another cheered, "Seeing Modi 2014 speech, emotional memories to that day… Dhurandhar 2." However, another questioned, "Why no credit for Modi ji here? Is that expected in such times?"

Seeing Modi 2014 speech emotional memories to that day… Dhurandhar 2 — Pagan (@Pagancholo) March 18, 2026

Why no credit for Modi ji here? Is that expected in such times? pic.twitter.com/d1GMcFI0ty — Raghu Y (@Raghu08106047) March 18, 2026

#DhurandharTheRevenge INTERVAL 🔥



Blockbuster 💥



-First 20-25 min Backstory of Jassi

-Modi oath

And more #Ranveersingh 🔥



But best part is Football scene is there 👍👍👍#Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/ZAq62dBiwe pic.twitter.com/IYfYzTujiN — Aditya SRKian 🚩 (@AdityaRaut85685) March 18, 2026

Wese first half tak modi ji aa chuke hai.. Chinta mat karo guys🤣 #DhurandharTheRevenge — R. (@C0CoCoLA) March 18, 2026

Others who have watched the movie up to the interval are calling it a "blockbuster," highlighting three standout scenes: Jassi’s backstory, PM Modi’s oath, and the football sequence.