Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Records Biggest Single-Day Collection Yet, Earns ₹541.97 Crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, continued its unstoppable run at the box office, setting new benchmarks with each passing day. On Day 4 (Sunday), the film recorded its highest single-day collection so far, raking in an impressive Rs 114.85 crore net across 21,202 shows in India.

With this massive jump, the film’s total India collection now stands at Rs 454.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 541.97 crore. The momentum hasn’t slowed overseas either, as the film has collected Rs 149.35 crore gross internationally, taking its worldwide total to a staggering Rs 691.32 crore.

The Day 4 surge comes after an already strong opening weekend:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 113.00 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 114.85 crore

The steady rise from Friday to Sunday highlights the film’s strong word-of-mouth and audience pull, especially driven by Ranveer's intense performance and the film’s high-octane narrative.

The film is a gripping spy-revenge saga that follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks while seeking justice for the 26/11 attacks. The story expands on a larger geopolitical conflict, raising the stakes higher than the first installment.

Shot back-to-back with its predecessor, the film reportedly went on floors in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped up in October 2025. The makers filmed across multiple locations including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Thailand, with several international locations doubling up as Pakistan-based settings.

With such phenomenal numbers and a record-breaking Day 4, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not just dominating the box office - it is on track to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema.