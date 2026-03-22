Alia Bhatt Praises Ranveer Singh's Emotional Scene In Dhurandhar 2: 'Jaskirat Singh Rangi & This Moment...'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), released on March 19 and starring Ranveer Singh, has been receiving widespread praise on social media. Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh have lauded the film.

Alia Bhatt Hails Ranveer Singh's Performance In Dhurandhar 2

Alia Bhatt, who shares a close bond with Ranveer Singh, also praised his performance in Dhurandhar 2. She highlighted the emotional ending track, where Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returns to India and visits his home in Pathankot, Punjab. Overcome with emotion upon seeing his mother and sister after nearly twenty years living in Pakistan as an Indian spy named Hamza, he stops himself and turns back instead of going home. The film subtly suggests that staying away may be his way of protecting his family, who believe he is dead.

The actress took to her Instagram story on Sunday, March 22, and wrote, "Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment...is everything. The magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! Congratulations team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed massive milestones by Day 3, its early performance has set the tone for what is shaping up to be a historic run for Hindi cinema.

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller opened to a phenomenal response on Thursday (Day 1), collecting a whopping Rs 102.55 crore nett in India. This came after a strong paid preview collection of Rs 43 crore on Wednesday, indicating solid audience interest and positive word of mouth from the start.

On Saturday (Day 3), the Aditya Dhar directorial earned another massive Rs 113 crore at the box office.