Deepika Padukone Unfazed By Backlash, Enjoys Lunch Date With Ranveer Singh In Mumbai Amid Dhurandhar 2 Criticism- VIDEO

Deepika Padukone Steps Out With Ranveer Singh Amid Dhurandhar 2 Backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone has been facing massive backlash on social media for not posting about her husband, actor Ranveer Singh's recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). She also has not shared any congratulatory messages online since the film's release on March 19, although she did post the trailer before the release.

Deepika Padukone Steps Out With Ranveer Singh Amid Dhurandhar 2 Backlash

Amid the criticism, Deepika stepped out for a lunch date with Ranveer in Worli, Mumbai, visiting a seafood restaurant. While leaving the restaurant, the couple was spotted outside and mobbed by fans. The actress, dressed in an oversized white round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans, appeared unfazed by the backlash and was seen smiling, while Ranveer, in a blue jersey, waved at fans amid the success of Dhurandhar 2.

Young fans seeking autographs and photos with him were gently held back by police, while security personnel safely escorted the couple to their car.

Check out the video:

As of now, neither Deepika Padukone nor Ranveer Singh has reacted to the backlash.

Deepika Padukone Skips Dhurandhar 2 Screening

Recently, Deepika skipped the special screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai on March 19, attended by the film's cast and crew, including director Aditya Dhar’s wife Yami Gautam, who had a cameo in the film.

The actress was seen attending sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s live performance in Mumbai on March 20 with Ranveer mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Work Front

Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, marking her big-screen comeback after the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024; directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film will release December 24, 2026.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Pralay.