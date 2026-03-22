Did Aditya Dhar Take Inspiration From Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight To Deliberately Feature Cameraman In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Scene?

Fans link Dhurandhar 2 cameraman 'mistake' to Nolan's Dark Knight | Photo Via X

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which released on March 19, has been creating waves at the box office as well as on social media ever since its paid previews began on March 18. Social media is flooded with Dhurandhar clips, BTS moments, and even 'peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes.

Dhurandhar 2 Cameraman 'Error' Christopher Nolan Tribute

One viral video from an intense interval sequence shows a cameraman's reflection in a mirror during a fight scene between Ranveer's character Hamza and his childhood friend Pinda, played by Udaybir Sandhu. The video went viral on social media, sparking debates among audiences. Some believe it is a genuine filming error, while others think it could be a visual glitch or even a manipulated clip.

Check out the video:

A Cameraman showing in this scene.

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar

Damm 🤣#Dhurandhar2‌ #DhurandherTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/LDjDG8nReP — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 21, 2026

Netizens React

However, some now claim that it may not be a goof-up but an intentional detail inspired by British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, one of Hollywood's most meticulous directors. They pointed out that a crew member was also visible in a frame of his 2008 film The Dark Knight, suggesting that Dhar may have deliberately included the cameraman as an ode to Nolan.

An X user wrote, "It's not a mistake, it's Homage to Dark Night & Christopher Nolan. Peak detailing again by Aditya Dhar." Another comment read, "For those mocking Aditya Dhar, even Chris Nolan left the same mistake in The Dark Knight."

"You don’t accidentally make errors like that. If anything, it feels like a subtle inspiration from Christopher Nolan, where a similar moment happened in The Dark Knight. Not every detail is a blunder, sometimes it’s intention, sometimes it’s inspiration," read another comment.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed massive milestones by Day 3, its early performance has set the tone for what is shaping up to be a historic run for Hindi cinema.

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller opened to a phenomenal response on Thursday (Day 1), collecting a whopping Rs 102.55 crore nett in India. This came after a strong paid preview collection of Rs 43 crore on Wednesday, indicating solid audience interest and positive word of mouth from the start.

On Saturday (Day 3), the Aditya Dhar directorial earned another massive Rs 113 crore at the box office.