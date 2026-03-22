Ram Gopal Varma Calls Aditya Dhar 'Real Hamza' Who Is 'Destroying' Indian Filmmakers Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again shown his admiration for Dhurandhar and its sequel, as well as their director Aditya Dhar. RGV recently met Dhar and his actor-wife Yami Gautam and shared a picture with them on social media, calling the duo a “power couple.”

Posting the photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Sunday, Varma drew a comparison between the on-screen character Hamza, portrayed by Ranveer Singh in the Dhurandhar franchise, and Dhar himself.

While Hamza is shown as a fierce spy taking down Pakistani enemies in the film, Varma suggested that Dhar is having a similarly powerful impact in the real world of cinema with his filmmaking skills.

He wrote, “ME with the POWER COUPLE. The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers 🙏 Terrorists can run to save their lives, but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance?”

The filmmaker’s remark about “destroying the Indian film makers” appears to be a metaphor for Dhar’s growing dominance, implying that his work is setting a new benchmark in the industry and posing tough competition for others.

ME with the POWER COUPLE.

The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers 🙏 Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance? pic.twitter.com/r4zE5hKF4a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2026

Varma has been vocal about his appreciation for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 ever since their release, frequently praising the scale, storytelling, and performances.

Recently, he called it a game-changer for Indian cinema and stated that the film is so impactful that it will scare filmmakers who rely on over-the-top, unrealistic “masala” movies with loud action and larger-than-life heroes.

The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR.



It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema.

The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home .

The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 20, 2026

He praised Ranveer for portraying a more real, flawed, and human hero -someone who bleeds, feels pain, and isn’t treated like a God. The filmmaker said he believes this kind of grounded, realistic storytelling and action will make old-style cinema (fake stunts, gravity-defying fights, “invincible” heroes) look ridiculous and outdated.