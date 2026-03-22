Dhurandhar 2: Netizens Spot Cameraman In Ranveer Singh's Action Scene, Call It 'Peak Detailing' As Video Goes Viral

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been generating buzz since its theatrical release on March 18. While the film has received praise for its scale and storytelling, it has also faced criticism from a section of viewers who have labelled it as propaganda and overly jingoistic. Now, a new detail spotted by audiences has added another layer to the ongoing conversation around the film.

A fight sequence between two key characters - Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, and his childhood friend Pinda - is at the centre of the discussion. The scene shows the two friends, now on opposite sides, confronting each other. Pinda, who is linked to a Pakistan-based drug mafia, comes face-to-face with Hamza, who is secretly operating under the identity of Jaskirat.

While the sequence is meant to be intense and emotional, it is not just the storytelling that has caught viewers’ attention. Sharp-eyed fans noticed what appears to be a cameraman’s reflection in a mirror during the scene - a detail that was likely not intended to be visible on screen.

A Cameraman showing in this scene.

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar

Damm 🤣#Dhurandhar2‌ #DhurandherTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/LDjDG8nReP — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 21, 2026

The video went viral on social media, sparking debates among audiences. Some believe it is a genuine filming error, while others think it could be a visual glitch or even a manipulated clip. A few users also speculated about who the person might be, with some suggesting it could be cinematographer Vikas Nowlakha.

However, not everyone is convinced that the clip is real. Questioning its authenticity, one user commented, “Fake picture hai AI generated hai wo actual me cameraman nahi dikhta usme”.

"That's inspired by Dark night, Nolan also mistakly forget to remove camera man in this scene. Peak detailing," read another comment.

"There was a scene with a gunfire, but no sound effect too lol," another user pointed out.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 serves as both a continuation and an origin story, tracing the journey of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he takes on a dangerous mission to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Released on March 19, the film has struck a strong chord with audiences, crossing the Rs 300 crore net mark in India within just three days of its release.