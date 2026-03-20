Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Character's Date Of Birth Linked To 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, Fans Spot 'Peak Detailing'

Ever since the release of Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, the film has been dominating conversations across social media. From performances to storytelling, netizens have been dissecting every frame and now, even the smallest details are grabbing attention.

The latest to go viral is a screenshot of protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari’s passport from the film. What caught viewers’ attention is the character’s date of birth - November 26, 1979. Many users linked this to the tragic 2008 Mumbai Attacks, also known as 26/11, when Mumbai witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history. The coordinated attacks in 2008 targeted multiple locations, including hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre, leaving over 160 people dead and hundreds injured.

Sharing the passport detail on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, "See the date Hamza Ali Mazari was born 👀🤌🏻Another Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar."

See the date Hamza Ali Mazari was born 👀🤌🏻



Another Peak Detailing by

Aditya Dhar 🫣@AdityaDharFilms #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/AqpzidoEZX — Panchhii 🇧🇪🇦🇪 (@NirastraBhawahh) March 20, 2026

This is not the only detail that fans have pointed out. Another user spotted that the passport’s expiry date, September 21, 2008, coincides with a period when Delhi was on high alert following intelligence inputs about multiple planned bomb blasts.

Adding to the buzz, a third user noted that the passport’s issue date, September 20, 1998, aligns with the day Indian security forces reportedly killed Abid Hussain, a key suspect in the Chapnari massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives.

These observations have fueled a wave of “peak detailing” memes around director Aditya Dhar. The trend celebrates, and sometimes playfully mocks, his meticulous approach to filmmaking, with fans praising how even the smallest elements in Dhurandhar 2 appear thoughtfully crafted.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil, and others.