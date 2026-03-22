'Watch Films For Fun, But...': Vishal Dadlani Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Over Demonetisation Angle

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani appears to have taken a subtle dig at Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, over its portrayal of demonetisation. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been performing strongly at the box office but continues to spark debate. While some praised the performances, others called the film 'propaganda'.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Vishal shared a couple of stories that many believe were aimed at the film’s second-half storyline. In Dhurandhar 2, the 2016 demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reimagined as a covert operation named ‘Operation Green Leaf,’ presented as a strategic move to curb terror funding networks allegedly linked to Pakistan.

Without directly naming the film, Vishal posted a statement that read, “The high percentage of cash return led to widespread analysis that the move failed to permanently eliminate a large portion of ‘black money’ from the economy, as intended.” Along with it, he wrote, “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that...A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what.”

In another story, he shared a separate statement which said, “Terror attacks and violence in India continued after the 2016 demonetisation, with major incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack and ongoing border disturbances. While aimed at curbing terror funding, analysis indicates aggregate terror incidents remained unchanged, showing varied impacts: capital-intensive attacks fell in the Northeast while Left-Wing Extremism areas showed no disruption.”

He added his own note alongside it, writing, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources.”

Though Vishal did not explicitly mention Dhurandhar 2, he used the song Jaiye Sajana by Satinder Sartaaj in one of the stories, making the reference clear.

Dhurandhar 2 serves as both a continuation and an origin story, following the journey of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film traces his mission to dismantle a terror network while also exploring his past. The first installment had shown the spy infiltrating gangs in Lyari as part of a larger mission.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Released on March 19, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark in India within just three days.