'Unka Instagram, Unki Marzi': Ameesha Patel Defends Virat Kohli Amid Trolling For Liking German Model Liz Laz's Photo

A social media moment involving Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently caught the internet’s attention and now Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel’s reaction that has now become the talking point. For those unversed, the buzz began after Kohli liked a picture of German model Liz Laz, shot by photographer Advait.

The image, originally posted in January with the caption “Some golden hour shots,” resurfaced after Advait noticed Kohli’s interaction. Sharing his excitement, he posted a screenshot and wrote, “How does one react to this.. When the Goat, @virat.kohli .. Likes your Post.. me and @lizlaz_tv are still rubbing our eyes to check if it's actually happening.. haha.. Thank you Goat.”

As the post went viral, social media users flooded platforms with memes and jokes, even recalling a past instance involving actress and social media sensation Avneet Kaur’s fan page, when Kohli had issued a clarification.

It is also to be noted that Virat has now unliked the post.

Ameesha Patel defends Virat Kohli amid trolling

Amid the chatter, Ameesha Patel was approached by paparazzi for her take when she was spotted in Mumbai on Friday. Initially unaware of the situation, the actress quickly came to Kohli’s defence after it was explained to her.

In a video shared by Tellychakkar on Instagram, she is heard saying, "Like karna kuch paap hai kya? Unki life, unka Instagram, unki marzi. Logon ko bas troll karna hi aata hai. Aur koi kaam dhanda hi nahi hai. Acchi baat hai kisi ke acche kaam ko like karna. Troll karna paap hai, kisi ko like karna nahi (Is liking something a sin? It’s his life, his Instagram, his choice. People only know how to troll; they have nothing better to do. It’s a good thing to appreciate someone’s good work by liking it. Trolling is the real wrongdoing, not liking someone)."

When Virat had liked Avneet's post, he had then stated, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”