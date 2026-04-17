'Algorithm Fixed?': RCB Star Virat Kohli 'Unlikes' German Influencer LizLaz's Instagram Post Following Severe Social Media Backlash

Virat Kohli/LizLaz/Instagram

RCB star Virat Kohli has once again become the center of online chatter after reports claimed he “unliked” a post by German–South African influencer LizLaz, following widespread backlash over his earlier interaction.

The controversy began when fans noticed Kohli had liked one of LizLaz’s Instagram posts. The activity quickly went viral, triggering memes, speculation, and heated discussions across social media platforms. Screenshots of the interaction circulated widely, making LizLaz a trending topic almost overnight.

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As the debate intensified, users began questioning whether the like was intentional or accidental, with some linking it to past incidents involving Kohli’s social media activity. The situation soon escalated into a full-blown meme fest, with fans and critics weighing in on the cricketer’s online presence.

According to reports, Kohli later removed the like from the post, a move interpreted by many as a response to the growing criticism and online scrutiny. However, there has been no official statement from Kohli or his representatives regarding the incident.

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The episode has once again highlighted how even a minor social media interaction by high-profile athletes can quickly spiral into major online discourse. LizLaz, meanwhile, continues to attract attention as users explore her content following the viral surge in visibility.