'Gross & Disgusting': Comedian Pranit More Slammed By Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani Over Viral ₹370 Biryani Remark By His Audience

Comedian Pranit More Slammed By Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani Over Viral ₹370 Biryani Remark By His Audience |

Model and social media influencer Sakshi Shivdasani took to Instagram to call out comedian Pranit More over the controversial Rs 370 remark made by an audience member during one of his shows. Reacting strongly to the viral clip, Sakshi criticised Pranit's defence that his audience's views do not represent his own, arguing that he still chose to amplify the moment by sharing it online. Calling the incident "disgusting," she urged women not to downplay such behaviour or allow others to dismiss their concerns.

Sakshi wrote, "Pranit More saying 'the views of my audience members don't reflect what i think' but sir has clipped it and posted it on Instagram because he found it so f**king funny that a man paying on a date thinks he has bought the right to sleep with a woman."

Expressing further outrage, Sakshi said the incident showed that men are often held accountable only when women speak up against problematic behaviour. Referring to the person (who made remark at Pranit's show) who faced consequences at his workplace after the backlash, she argued that the action was not a result of him realising his mistake, but because people publicly called out his remarks and refused to stay silent.

She added, "And then the company the guy works for firing him but caveating that we must reflect and change when this creepy GROWN man has no desire to reflect or change and thinks he deserves s*x for paying on a date is proof that there are consequences for men only because women raise their voices and not because men think there's anything wrong so don't let anyone gaslight you ever that 'it's not a big deal' and more importantly don't let anyone gaslight you that it's not all men."

Sakshi concluded by describing the entire episode as "gross and disgusting," reiterating her stance that such attitudes towards women should never be normalised or brushed aside as harmless jokes.

The audience member at the centre of the controversy was identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old man from Gurugram, Haryana. He went viral after sharing a dating anecdote during Pranit More's crowdwork show, where he implied that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani entitled him to something in return from the woman he was on a date with. The remark sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling it misogynistic and offensive.