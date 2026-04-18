'No Pregnancy, No Opinion': Uorfi Javed Defends New Mom Patralekhaa, Slams Paparazzi For Body-Shaming

Photo Via Instagram

Reality show star and influencer Uorfi Javed strongly reacted after actress Patralekhaa, wife of Rajkummar Rao, was body-shamed by paparazzi over her post-pregnancy weight gain. Patralekhaa, who welcomed daughter Parvati Paul Rao on November 15, 2025, was recently spotted at the screening of Toaster in Mumbai, marking her debut as a producer for the show starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Uorfi Slams Paps For Body-Shaming Patralekhaa

Backing her, Uorfi slammed the insensitive remarks and defended Patralekhaa. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Oh my God! What is wrong with y’all? Basic human anatomy! A woman has to gain weight for a healthy pregnancy. Let’s stop shaming women for not looking skinny after giving birth. This is not acceptable. She’s dealing with new responsibilities, postpartum, and now she has to deal with social media’s scrutiny of not looking a certain size! Bro, no pregnancy, no opinion. STFU."

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Patralekhaa Slams Paparazzi Pages Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Earlier, Patralekhaa called out paparazzi pages for body-shaming her, stating that she had just delivered a baby and didn’t simply sit and eat a mountain.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, April 17, Patralekhaa wrote, "Pap pages! What's happened to me!? Is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind."

Several celebrities, including Swara Bhasker and Neha Dhupia also extended support to Patralekhaa.