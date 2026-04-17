Neha Dhupia Supports Patralekhaa Amid Body Shaming Row After Pregnancy: 'Before Judging Us Fix Your Thinking'

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia recently weighed in on the ongoing conversation around body shaming, backing new mother Patralekhaa after she faced criticism online for her recent appearance. For those unversed, the issue began when Patralekhaa was targeted by trolls on social media following her public outing.

The actress, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her actor-husband Rajkummar Rao, responded strongly, and mentioned that her body changes are a natural result of pregnancy and childbirth. She also pointed out that she has been balancing motherhood while working on two films.

Calling out the insensitive remarks, Patralekhaa wrote, "Pap pages! What's happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs".

She further added, "If I could I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake please learn to be a little kind."

Reacting to the situation, Neha expressed her support and echoed the need for empathy. She emphasised that women, especially new mothers, should not be subjected to constant scrutiny over their bodies, and urged people to rethink their approach before passing judgment.

Resharing her post on her Instagram story on Friday, Neha wrote, "Commenting on someone's body has to stop. Especially a new mom who's grown a whole human being inside her and is nurturing life with everything she has. Before judging us fix your own thinking. Sending love Patra. (sic)"

About Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Love Story

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for around a decade, and on November 15, 2021, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.

The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights. They also shared screen space in a short film, Samjhana.

Their love story first started in 2010. They met each other for the first time on their way to Pune as they were traveling in the same car.