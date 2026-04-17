'Have Not Eaten Mountain, Just Delivered Baby': Patralekhaa SLAMS Paps Over Body-Shaming Remarks On Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain

Patralekhaa Slams Paparazzi Over Post-Pregnancy Body Shaming | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Patralekhaa, wife of actor Rajkummar Rao, who recently turned producer under KAMPA Films with Toaster, made her first public appearance post-motherhood, where she was spotted visiting the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai. However, after facing harsh comments over her post-pregnancy weight gain, Patralekhaa lashed out at paparazzi pages with a fitting response, saying she has 'not sat and eaten a mountain' but has given birth to a baby.

Patralekhaa Slams Paparazzi Pages Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, April 17, Patralekhaa wrote, "Pap pages! What's happened to me!? Is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind."

Photo Via Instagram story/@patralekhaa

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar welcomed their baby girl, named Parvati Paul Rao, on November 15, 2025, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary.

On July 9, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced that they are expecting their first child after 3.5 years of marriage.

In a joint post, they shared a template that read 'Baby on the way.' In the caption, they simply wrote, "Elated."

About Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Love Story

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for around a decade, and on November 15, 2021, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.

The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights. They also shared screen space in a short film, Samjhana.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story first started in 2010. They met each other for the first time on their way to Pune as they were traveling in the same car.