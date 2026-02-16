 'Proud' Wife Patralekhaa Praises Rajkummar Rao For His Hard Work After 'Weight Gain' Trolls: 'World Does Not See The Process...'
Rajkummar Rao's new look at the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival sparked trolling over his weight gain and changed hairline. He clarified it was for his Ujjwal Nikam biopic, gained nearly 10 kgs, and prefers hard work over prosthetics. Wife Patralekhaa praised him, saying, "The world doesn’t see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Patralekhaa Praises Rajkummar Rao For His Hard Work After 'Weight Gain' Trolls | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao's new look at the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai sparked trolling over his sudden weight gain and changed hairline, while also raising concerns about his health. The actor soon clarified that the transformation is for his biopic on celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, revealing that he gained nearly 10 kgs for the role and prefers hard work over prosthetics.

Patralekhaa Praises Rajkummar Rao For His Hard Work After 'Weight Gain' Trolls

Following this, Rajkummar's wife, actress Patralekhaa, praised his dedication, saying how the world does not see the effort it takes to step into a character. On Monday, February 16, the actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "So proud of you, @rajkummar_rao. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn't see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy."

Check it out:

article-image

She added, "Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, an actor's life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life." Rajkummar re-shared his wife's post praising him and added several red heart emojis.

