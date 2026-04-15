 'Been Abused, Received Threats From Politicians...': Uorfi Javed Says She's Still Waiting For Her Big Break, Admits She Just Wanted Acceptance
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HomeEntertainment'Been Abused, Received Threats From Politicians...': Uorfi Javed Says She's Still Waiting For Her Big Break, Admits She Just Wanted Acceptance

'Been Abused, Received Threats From Politicians...': Uorfi Javed Says She's Still Waiting For Her Big Break, Admits She Just Wanted Acceptance

Uorfi Javed said she believed shows like Follow Kar Lo Yaar and winning Traitors India would change her life, but she is still waiting for a breakthrough. She wrote, "I’m still waiting for that one moment, one opportunity," adding she faced abuse and threats and continues to seek acceptance and appreciation.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
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Uorfi Javed Says She’s Still Waiting for Her 'Big Break' | Photo Via Instagram

Reality show star and influencer Uorfi Javed, in a candid note about her journey, shared that she is still waiting for her big break. Taking to social media, she revealed that she thought her reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar would change her life, and while it did, it wasn’t because of fame or validation, but because of the people she met through the show.

Uorfi Javed Says She’s Still Waiting for Her 'Big Break'

She further added that after emerging as the winner of Traitors India, she believed her life would transform again with fame and money, and that she would become a household name with no worries left. However, that didn’t happen. Despite the win, Uorfi said she is still waiting for the opportunity that will finally make her feel like she has truly 'made it.'

Taking to her Instagram story, Uorfi Javed stated that she has been abused, trolled, and even received threats from politicians, ordinary people, and industry insiders, so much so that she had to visit the police station multiple times.

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'The World Wasn't Kind To Me'

She added, "I still feel I haven't reached my full potential. I still keep asking universe, mera time kab ayega? With every step i took I just wanted to be accepted by the people, appreciated. I chose a very, very unconventional and difficult way for myself. The world wasn't kind to me. There was a time o used to cry when someone complimented me cause i was only used to the abuses. I'm still waiting for that one moment, one opportunity."

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Work Front

Uorfi is currently seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X6, where she serves as the Mischief Maker alongside Nia Sharma.

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