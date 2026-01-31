Uorfi Javed Reacts To Being 'Expelled' From Islam & Renamed Geeta Bharadwaj: 'Jiska Koi Thikna Nahi, Usko Kaha Se...' - VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Social media star Uorfi Javed reacted to claims that she had been expelled from Islam after social media influencer Faizan Ansari alleged that Muslims had allegedly decided to remove her from the religion and rename her Geeta Bharadwaj. He made the claim in a video shared on social media, alleging that the decision was taken by Muslims to disassociate Javed from the community following what he described as her repeated insults toward it.

Uorfi Javed Reacts To Being Expelled From Islam

Reacting to the claims, Uorfi told IANS, "I myself left the religion long ago. Who is making these things up now? Who said this? There is no such report. They are making it up on their own. I don't follow any religion; I am an atheist. Toh mujhe kaha se nikaloge? Jiska koi thikana hi nahi hai, usko aap kaha se nikaloge?"

'Uorfi Javed Is A Very Bad Girl': Faizan Ansari

In the video, Ansari said, "Hello guys, how are you all? I am Faizan Ansari. There is a girl who is ruining the name of Muslims not only in India but across the world. She herself says that she does not believe in the Quran, she does not believe in Islam, and she does not believe in the Muslim religion. Her name was Muslim till now, Uorfi Javed. She is a very bad girl who has ruined the name of Muslims across the world, and every Muslim abuses her."

Faizan stated that he was announcing the decision on behalf of Muslims, adding that he had also submitted a written letter to a Maulana and urged his followers to no longer call her Uorfi Javed, claiming that she has no place in the Muslim community or society.

On the work front, Uorfi has returned to Splitsvilla X6 as a mischief maker and is joined by Nia Sharma this season, who is also playing the role of a mischief maker.