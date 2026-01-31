 'Disgusting': Shefali Bagga REACTS To Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Posters Linking Her To Yuzvendra Chahal Days After Being Spotted Together In Mumbai
Shefali Bagga reacted strongly to viral AI-generated Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shefali wrote on Saturday, "This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life." Her reaction comes amid dating rumours after being spotted with Chahal outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga has been linked to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after the two were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai, sparking dating rumours. Amid the buzz, AI-generated posters themed around Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon began circulating online, featuring Chahal alongside his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash, and Bagga, drawing parallels with the chaotic romantic entanglements associated with the Kapil Sharma-led franchise.

Shefali Bagga Reacts To Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Posters

Reacting to the viral AI posters, Shefali took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 31, expressing her disappointment and wrote, "This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality."

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@shefalibaggaofficial

Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts

The posters, created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria (@vijaycreationn) and now deleted, also caught Yuzvendra Chahal’s attention. Reacting sarcastically to the viral posters on Friday, Chahal quipped, "2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time." (Two or three are still missing, admin, do better research next time).

As of now, RJ Mahvash and Dhanashree Verma have not reacted to the viral posters.

Shefali Bagga, Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted Together

On January 25, Shefali and Yuzvendra were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. This comes at a time when speculation around Chahal and influencer RJ Mahvash resurfaced after netizens noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling rumours that they may have parted ways.

article-image

Paparazzi videos showed Chahal in a black shirt and faded blue jeans, while Bagga was seen in a sleek black bodycon dress. Although there were no posed pictures or official statements, the timing of the spotting was enough to spark curiosity among netizens. Paps were also heard asking them to pose together; however, they did not.

Yuzvendra, who was married to Dhanashree Verma, got officially divorced in March 2025.

