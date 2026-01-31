Splitsvilla 15's Harsh Arora SLAMS Rajat Dalal For Grabbing Digvijay Rathee's Neck On The 50: 'Violence Is Not Entertainment'

Harsh Arora, Digvijay Rathee | Photo Via Instagram

The countdown has begun for the new captive reality show The 50, which will feature 50 celebrities and is set to premiere on February 1. A newly unveiled promo shows a chaotic start to the show, with Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee getting into an argument that escalates into Rajat grabbing Digvijay’s neck in aggression, leaving the other contestants in shock.

Harsh Arora Slams Rajat Dalal For Grabbing Digvijay Rathee's Neck During Argument

Harsh Arora, who was seen on the reality show Splitsvilla 15 alongside Digvijay, took a stand for him and strongly opposed the violence displayed by Rajat, stating that physical abuse is not acceptable in any format or on any platform.

'Violence Is Not Entertainment'

On Saturday, January 31, Harsh took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I watched the promo of Show 50 and what I saw was disturbing. Digvijay is not my friend; he was just a co-contestant with me in a previous reality show !! But that doesn't change the fact that physical abuse is never acceptable, in any format or on any platform. Reality shows test patience, mindset, and character not how far someone can cross a line. Violence is not entertainment, and silence only normalises it."

Photo Via Instagram story/@iamharsharoraofficial

'Respect Should Never Be Optional'

Further, he added, "I strongly oppose what happened. Real strength is control, not aggression. Let this be a reminder: respect should never be optional, even under pressure."

In the promo, Digvijay was seen questioning Rajat's double standards, asking, "Kal jab baaki log gaali de rahe the, tab tera muh khula nahi?" After hearing this, Rajat reacted violently and attacked Digvijay.

The 50 Full List Of Contestants

The full list of 50 contestants confirmed for The 50 includes Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiny Doshi, Ridhi Dogra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Riddhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Luv Kataria, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Hamid Barkzi, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Immortal Kaka, Dino James, Dushyant Kukreja, Sumaira Shaikh, Vanshaj Singh, Sapna Chaudhary, Jahnavi Kiran Killekar, Yung Sammy, Adnan Shaikh, Bebika Dhurve, Natalia Janoszek, Rachit Rojha, Faiz Baloch, Saurabh Ghadge, Arushi Chawla, Aarya Jadhao, Tejaswi Madivada, Maxtern, Khanzaadi, and Siddharth Bhardwaj.