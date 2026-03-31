'Main Bhi Chaar Cheezein Bol Sakta...': Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora REACTS To Uorfi Javed Calling Out His 'Cocky' Attitude On Show

Himanshu Arora Defends Himself After Clash With Uorfi Javed | Photo Via JioHotstar

Himanshu Arora, currently seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla 16, earlier got into a heated argument with Uorfi Javed, the show's Mischief Maker, when he was asked to choose between 'paisa' and 'pyaar.' The clash escalated after his remark, "Is that clear?" irked Uorfi, who called out his 'cocky' attitude on the show.

Himanshu Arora Defends Himself After Clash With Uorfi Javed

Now, Himanshu opened up about their fight, defending himself, saying that he doesn’t believe the line was crossed with her. He told Zoom, "I have said it multiple times and I will say it again, agar mujhe 10,000 log bhi aake bolenge main galat hu aur mujhe agar lagta hai main galat hu toh main maan lunga varna nahi. Mujhe voh chaar-paanch baar pucha gaya ki kya aapki choice yeh hai ya yeh hai. Aur maine har baar bola meri choice yeh hi hai. At the end, yeh unka kaam hai."

He stated that he was clear about her choices and that he cannot be manipulated, adding that if he questioned her in return, there was nothing wrong with it. When Uorfi asked, "Are we clear about it?" he felt she interpreted it as an attempt to intimidate her. He further remarked that, as a host, she should have understood the difference.

Mein Bohot Kuch Bolta...'

"Agar main intimidate karne ki koshish karta toh bohot kuch bolta. This was never the point. I made a certain decision, but why are you not trying to get it? The reply that came from the other side was sharp," added Arora.

He shared, "A lot of people told me that she’s the host and all. I do respect it, which is why I was very calm and did not say anything back. Main bhi chaar cheezein bol sakta hu, but because of that respect, I maintained calm, but I also made it clear that I am not going to take it."

Meanwhile, currently Himanshu is paired up with Diksha Pawar.