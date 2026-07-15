'Disgusting, Character Assassination': Netizens SLAM Shilpa Shinde's Claims That Shivangi Joshi Had Multiple Affairs With Co-Stars – VIDEO

Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Shivangi Joshi Remarks | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shilpa Shinde has found herself at the centre of a controversy after making remarks about fellow television actress Shivangi Joshi during a conversation with content creator Shreya Kalra in the latest episode of the reality show Lock Upp. A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from netizens, many of whom have criticised Shilpa's comments as "disgusting" and "character assassination."

Shilpa Shinde Claims Shivangi Joshi Dated Her Co-Stars

Shilpa then went on to make claims about Shivangi's personal life, alleging that the actress had been romantically linked with her co-stars from almost every show she worked on. Shilpa said, "Itne shows kiye ab tak aur jis show mein gayi hai uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai. Abhi Kushal Tandon usse bada hai age wise dekho toh, uske saath bhi toh affair tha uska. Uske baad aap yeh acting karte ho. Are we this pathetic? When the conversation turns into a physical relationship, you act innocent."

Check out the video:

While discussing Shivangi's relationships, Shreya urged Shilpa not to continue talking about the actress' personal life, pointing out that it was none of their concern. However, Shilpa continued making remarks despite Shreya's attempts to steer the conversation away from the topic.

Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash Over Shivangi Joshi Remarks

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users condemned Shilpa's remarks. Several netizens accused her of indulging in "character assassination" and criticised her for making comments about another person's personal life on a public platform. Others urged the makers and hosts of the show, including Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, to take note of the incident.

Shilpa, how low are you going to stoop? Every. FUCKING. Single. Day.



Giving a voice over for Shivangi saying, “Mai toh virgin hoon, ab shaadi ke baad krungi?” Seriously? Who the hell are you? #ShivangiJoshi #HarshadChopda #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/519AgzOInW — ` (@mostlywhom) July 13, 2026

Netizens React

A user wrote, "Funny how the so-called celebrities had endless opinions when it was time to mock her tears, call her an overactor, and question her emotions.Now that a woman's character is being questioned, not a word. Selective outrage says more about them." Another commented, "This is so cheap," while another wrote, "And who are you to judge?"

Another user tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "This can't go unseen. You have to call it out. This is character assassination, and Shivangi should know what's being said about her."

Meanwhile, recently Madhuri Grover was eliminated from Lock Upp.