'He DMed Me While He Was Dating Shivangi Joshi': Shreya Kalra Makes SHOCKING Claim About Kushal Tandon On Lock Upp - VIDEO

Shreya Kalra Claims Kushal Tandon DMed While Dating Shivangi Joshi | Photo Via Instagram

Social media influencer, actress Shreya Kalra has made a shocking claim about Kushal Tandon, alleging that he messaged her on social media while he was in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi. Speaking to Shilpa Shinde on the latest episode of Lock Upp, Kalra recalled how the interaction eventually led to a conversation with Shivangi, who, according to her, became emotional after reading their chats. Shreya also claimed that Kushal had told Shivangi that she was the one who had approached and messaged him first, a claim she denied before showing Shivangi their entire conversation.

Shreya Kalra Claims Kushal Tandon DMed While Dating Shivangi Joshi

Recalling the incident, Shreya said, "He DMed me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. At that time, there was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. I didn't know about it." She further claimed that Kushal initiated conversations with her, but she chose not to encourage them.

Check it out:

kushal tandon the biggest red flag in the industry cheater pathetic man. #shivangijoshi #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/v8eB3c9MOb — Avira (@avira_ira3) July 9, 2026

According to Shreya, she later met Shivangi Joshi on a set, where the actress mentioned that Kushal had told her Shreya was the one who had followed and messaged him first. Shreya strongly denied the allegation, saying, "Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life."

To clear the misunderstanding, Shreya said she handed over her phone to Shivangi and let her read the entire conversation. "I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything," she recalled.

Shivangi Joshi's Reaction

When asked by host Shilpa whether Shivangi had cried after reading the messages, Shreya responded, "She did cry after the shoot on the set." She further claimed that three to five months later, Kushal shared a social media post announcing that he and Shivangi had broken up.

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love while working together on their show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. In October 2024, Kushal confirmed their relationship with Shivangi and in June 2025, he confirmed the split.