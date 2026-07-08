'Behen Ko Bolega Toh Dhoptungi': Uorfi Javed SLAMS 'Entitled' Kushal Tandon For Targeting Her Sister Dolly Javed On Alliance - VIDEO

Uorfi Javed Calls Kushal Tandon 'Entitled' | Photo Via Instagram

Uorfi Javed has come out in support of her sister Dolly Javed after her ongoing differences with Kushal Tandon on the reality show The Alliance. Uorfi criticised Kushal for targeting Dolly and accused him of behaving in an 'entitled' manner on the show.

Uorfi Javed Slams Kushal Tandon

Reacting to Kushal’s approach towards her sister, Uorfi, while speaking the paparazzi on Tuesday evening, July 7, said that she does not agree with his attitude and believes he expects others to always support his opinions. She said, "Kushal bohot entitled hai. Jo uske haan mein haan nahin milata hai, usko lagta hai ki yeh galat hai. Aur usko lag raha hai ki wohi show chala raha hai. Woh cheez mujhe pasand nahi hai."

Defending Dolly, Uorfi added that she would not stay silent if someone targeted her sister. "Aur Dolly, meri behen ko target karega toh main toh bolungi. Behen ko bolega toh dhoptungi," she said.

Uorfi also praised Dolly’s performance on The Alliance, saying that her sister has been playing the game well and standing up for herself instead of backing down. She said, "Dolly woh bully se ladd rahi hai, woh nahi chup rahegi. Meri behen hai... kyu chup rahegi?"

Even during one of the episodes, after Kushal was disrespectful towards her, Dolly said, "I come from a family of women who would never tolerate this kind of toxic masculinity.” While Rivva Kishan tried to calm her down and suggested a different approach, Dolly lost her cool and said, "Right now, I feel like a f**king man is overpowering me."

In the recent episode of Alliance, while speaking with Vriddhi Patwa, Kushal casually took a dig at Dolly in her absence, saying that her USP was being 'badtameez.' When Dolly later confronted him about the remark, Kushal walked away.