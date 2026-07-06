'Shame On You, Disgusting': Kushal Tandon's Joke About Ex-GF Gauahar Khan Sparks Outrage; Netizens Slam 'Spineless' Zaid Darbar For Laughing

Kushal Tandon's Viral Remark On Ex-GF Gauahar Khan Draws Criticism | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Kushal Tandon has come under fire on social media after a video of him making a joke about his ex-girlfriend, actress Gauahar Khan, during a conversation with Zaid Darbar on the reality show The Alliance went viral. The clip has sparked widespread criticism, with many netizens calling the remark disrespectful while also questioning Zaid's reaction.

Kushal Tandon's Viral Remark On Ex-GF Gauahar Khan Draws Criticism

The viral clip shows Zaid and Kushal working out in the gym as Zaid narrates an incident to Mini Mathur and Arslan Goni. Zaid recalls asking Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad). In response, Kushal quipped, "Tujhe saali, saare meri cheezin pasand aati hai" ("You always like my things"), a reference to Gauahar, whom Kushal had previously dated.

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Soon after Kushal's comment, Mini appeared visibly shocked by the remark, while Arslan stopped Zaid and reacted with a disappointed expression. The moment has since gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from social media users.

Netizens were also disappointed by Zaid's reaction, pointing out that he appeared to laugh at Kushal's remark despite Gauahar being his wife. Several social media users criticised him for not objecting to the comment, with some calling him "spineless." Meanwhile, many others lashed out at Kushal, describing his remark as "disgusting."

Netizens React

Reacting to the viral clip, several social media users criticised both Kushal and Zaid. One user wrote, "Zaid way of talking about it is more disturbing than anything else."

Another commented, "Being a husband, how is he tolerating this?" A third said, "Shame on you, Zaid... it's not a joke."

Another user wrote, "Bro!!! Respect your wife at least!!!! She is Gauahar. You both don't even stand a chance before her name!!! A friendly environment is okay, but this was literally a below-the-belt comment!!! Not good, Zaid. She's the mother of your child. Respect, bro, respect."

As of now, Gauahar Khan has not publicly reacted to the viral clip or the online backlash.