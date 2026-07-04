'Ab Main Batunga Isko': Vanshaj Singh Confirms The Alliance Re-Entry After Elimination, Hints At Showdown With Kushal Tandon

Vanshaj Singh Confirms The Alliance Re-Entry After Elimination, Hints At Showdown With Kushal Tandon |

In the latest episode of The Alliance, Vanshaj Singh was eliminated from the show. However, it seems the influencer is set to return, just like he did in The 50. But will his comeback be as a wildcard? If Vanshaj does make a re-entry, he has hinted that he will hit back at those who criticised him, especially Kushal Tandon.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Telly, Vanshaj addressed Kushal, saying, "Ab main jab wapas jaunga tab bataunga isko." To this, the host asked, "Wapas ja rahe ho aap?" Vanshaj confirmed that he would be re-entering The Alliance, saying, "Yes, ofcourse."

When asked whether he would return as a wildcard, Vanshaj replied, "Han re-entry." He further added, "Jo mere pending jawab hain, main ja ke jara sabke muh pe to bolun."

After Vanshaj's elimination from The Alliance, Kushal called it "Karma" and said it was the consequence of his own actions. He said, "Ham bhi uss umar mein the, 22 saal ki umar mein logon ki disrespect nahi karte the." Kushal further added that Vanshaj had done similar things in the previous show as well, hinting at his clash with Karan Patel in The 50. He added, "Direct age pe aata hai aur badtameezi karta hai...Aaj sikega to kal kisi aur show mein apne seniors se badtameezi nahi karega."

Before leaving The Alliance, Vanshaj took one final jab at Kushal. Just before exiting, he told him, "Tumse baat kar raha hoon, peeth peeche khelna chod do, saamne bolne ki aadat daal lo." He once again took a dig at Kushal's age, saying, "Bhai mere se double umar ka hai, puri raat bita di mereko nikalne ke liye."

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After Vanshaj exited the house, Dolly Javed took a firm stand for her friend. She called out Kushal for creating a ruckus with Vanshaj on the show.

It now remains to be seen when Vanshaj will make his re-entry into The Alliance. New episodes stream daily at 12 PM IST on Prime Video. The reality show premiered on June 26, 2026, and follows a daily release schedule with a total of 42 episodes over six weeks.