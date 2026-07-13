'Extremely Disappointed': Sheetal Joshi Slams Shilpa Shinde's 'Cruel' & 'Inhuman' Behaviour Towards Sister Shivangi Joshi In Lock Upp

The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa sparked a wave of reactions after contestant Shivangi Joshi was seen facing a difficult situation inside the house involving Shilpa Shinde.

During the episode, Shivangi, who was reportedly unwell, was asked by Shilpa to clean the room. Shilpa was also seen telling her to limit her conversations with close friend Harshad Chopda. For those unversed, as per the new rules of the show, Shilpa will now play the role of a 'controller' and Shivangi will be a 'dependent'. The incident became a talking point among viewers, with many expressing support for Shivangi and praising the calm manner in which she handled the situation.

Reacting to the episode, Shivangi's sister, Sheetal Joshi, shared a strongly worded note on social media, criticising Shilpa's behaviour and standing firmly by her sister.

She wrote, "I am extremely disappointed today, seeing such a senior actor, like Shilpa Shinde being so in human and cruel towards Shivangi. Knowing the fact that she was unwell, still, Shilpa kept on insisting Shivangi to do the work alone just because others pooled in Harshad To help Shivangi. The entire house could see this, but Shilpa was adamant to take out her revenge on Shivangi God knows for what reason but whatever Shilpa date today was not fair at all (sic)."

"I stand by my sister who has played a fair game since day one, and I call out each and every Shivangians to come and support a butterfly girl who has spread nothing but love, peace, prosperity, kindness towards all her inmates."

Sheetal's post gained attention online, with several fans echoing her views and extending their support to Shivangi.

Throughout her journey on Lock Upp, Shivangi has been appreciated by viewers for maintaining a composed approach, treating fellow contestants with respect and focusing on her game.