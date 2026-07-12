Lock Upp: Sufi Motiwala & Madhuri Grover EVICTED In Mid-Week Double Elimination Twist?

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The latest episode of reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has reportedly delivered a major surprise, with social media abuzz over a mid-week double eviction. According to reports, fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala and Madhuri Grover, the wife of former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, have been eliminated from the show, adding an unexpected twist to the ongoing season.

Madhuri Grover, Sufi Motiwala Evicted?

According to a post shared by BB Insider HQ on X, Sufi and Madhuri are set to be evicted from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in a surprise mid-week double elimination.

The reported double eviction has left fans divided. Throughout his journey, Sufi Motiwala grabbed attention with his bold opinions, outspoken personality, and unfiltered remarks. Meanwhile, Madhuri made headlines for her close bond with Shreya Kalra. She was often seen standing by her side and supporting her during several key moments in the competition.

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Although the makers are yet to officially confirm the eliminations, updates circulating on fan pages and entertainment portals suggest that both contestants have exited the show during a surprise mid-week eviction. If confirmed, their departure is expected to significantly alter the dynamics inside the jail, leaving the remaining contestants to rethink their alliances and gameplay.

A leaked promo from the upcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa hints at a major twist inside the jail. The promo shows a switch between the jail mates, following which they are assigned a new task. However, the biggest surprise comes when host Riteish Deshmukh announces that it is also Judgment Day, leaving the housemates stunned. He then reveals that the episode will feature a shocking double elimination, raising the stakes for everyone still in the competition.

An official confirmation regarding Madhuri Grover and Sufi Motiwala's reported eviction is still awaited from the makers of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.