'Disgusting, So Pathetic': Shreya Kalra SLAMMED For Saying Gaurav Khanna Is 'Blessed' For Divorcing 'Chudail' Akanksha Chamola

Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash Over Remarks On Akanksha Chamola | Photo Via Instagram

Shreya Kalra is facing massive backlash on social media after making controversial remarks about Akanksha Chamola in the latest episode of the reality show Lock Upp. While speaking to Shilpa Shinde, Shreya took a dig at Gaurav's separation from Akanksha and said that he is a 'blessed man' for getting rid of a 'chudail' like Akanksha, a remark that Shilpa appeared to agree with. Shreya further claimed that no man should ever have a wife like Akanksha.

Shreya Kalra Says Gaurav Khanna Is 'Blessed' For Divorcing 'Chudail' Akanksha

The incident began when Shilpa ordered two premium meals despite the digital canteen having limited money available for purchasing food. While discussing the situation with her two friends, Madhuri Jain Grover and Shilpa Shinde, Shreya referred to Akanksha as 'mandbuddhi.'

A thread of Shreya Kalra making below the belt and disgusting personal remarks on inmates#lockupp2



1. About Akanksha Chamola pic.twitter.com/eYO1cEhkcA — ✨ (@supeuphoria) July 9, 2026

Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash

After the episode aired on Thursday (July 9), Shreya was slammed by netizens over her disrespectful remarks, with many questioning her attitude on the show. While some viewers had earlier supported her after Akanksha Choudhary's attack on Shreya and appreciated how she remained calm during the situation, they felt differently after watching the latest episode and criticised her comments.

One user wrote, "One minute she gains some sympathy, some followers. The other she does something so cheap like this and everything goes to the bin."

Another user said, "Wth is this attitude... tone and words... ewwwwww... Diksha ki behen fr." A third user said, "Cheap, disgusting vile women with full of filth." Another user said, "Disgusting person."

Photo Via X

Meanwhile, in the Friday (July 10) episode of Lock Upp, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will school Shreya for her behaviour on the show.