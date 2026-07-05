'Tumhare Andar Logon Ke Liye Gandagi...': Akanksha Chamola SLAMS 'Most Evil' Shreya Kalra Over Bisexual Revelation On Lock Upp- VIDEO

Akanksha Chamola Calls Shreya Kalra 'Heartless' Over Sexuality Reveal | Photo Via Instagram

Akanksha Chamola recently revealed on Lock Upp that she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra exposed her secret, costing her one lifeline in the show. However, what left her shocked was that Shreya chose to disclose such a personal aspect of her life on national television. After being saved in the latest episode, Akanksha didn't hold back and lashed out at Shreya over the revelation.

Akanksha Chamola Lashes Out At Shreya Kalra

Akanksha said, "I want to say in front of everyone that I have never seen a more evil person in the world who is so heartless and insensitive. Tumne jo Sufi ke saath share kiya hai na mera secret, thank you so much. Mereko bol rahi ho maine tumko support nahi kiya, but what you told Sufi, I didn't even share with you. We had a conversation backstage. You overheard it and used it."

Check out the video:

'Don't Trust This Woman': Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha further added, "Don't trust this woman. The thing wasn't even part of the show, but she brought it into the game. So, just for the record, I don't have any lifelines now. She can go to any extent to backstab you. God bless you. I hope bhagwan aur tumhara karma thoda sukh shaanti de aur tumhare andar jo logon ke liye gandagi aur hatred hai na voh kabhi toh kum ho."

🚨 Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna.



She revealed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

After the revelation, Akanksha broke down in tears. Despite seeing her emotional reaction, Shreya neither expressed guilt nor apologised. Instead, she owned her decision, stating that she did it purely as part of the game.

Meanwhile, the first contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp was Shresta Iyer, the sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer.