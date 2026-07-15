Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Will Ram Kapoor's Wife Gautami Kapoor Enter The Show As A Wildcard? Actress Reveals - Watch Video

Gautami Kapoor As A Wildcard In Lock Up? | Instagram

Famous television actor Ram Kapoor is a part of Netflix's reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. He is playing a good game in the show, and on Wednesday, his wife and actress Gautami Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai. While talking to the paparazzi, the actress revealed whether she would enter the show as a wildcard contestant.

When the paps asked her about supporting Ram, she said, "Main unhe hamesha support karti hoon aur woh bahot maze kar rahe hain. Bahot maza aa raha hai unko dekhke (I always support him, and he's having a lot of fun. It's so much fun to watch him)."

When she was asked if she would join the show, Gautami initially said, "Ram ki marzi." But when the paps asked her if she would join as a wildcard, the actress quickly said, "Nahi nahi, wildcard nahi. Mere bachchon ko kaun dekhega? (No, no, not as a wildcard. Who will watch my children?)."

Ram Kapoor's Secret

A few days ago, to save himself from getting eliminated, Ram revealed one of his secrets that shocked one and all. The actor revealed that at the age of 13, he was sexually abused at boarding school by a senior student. He had stated that only his wife knew about the traumatic incident.

After listening to Ram's secret, all the contestants and the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, were shocked and became emotional.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Mid-Week Eviction

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, during the mid-week eviction, Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, was terminated from the show. In the bottom two were Madhuri and Akanksha Choudhary, and Riteish asked them to decide who should be eliminated. The former quickly agreed to be out of the show.

Now, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns we will get to watch in the upcoming episodes of Lock Upp.