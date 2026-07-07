'I Was A Playboy': Ram Kapoor Reveals He Had Countless Affairs Before Marriage, Says Ektaa Kapoor Had Warned Gautami

Actor Ram Kapoor made a revelation about his personal life, admitting that he had numerous relationships before marrying actress Gautami Kapoor. In the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the actor described himself as a "playboy" and recalled how his friend Ektaa Kapoor had even warned Gautami before their wedding.

Ram, who has been married to Gautami for more than two decades, was speaking to co-contestant Shreya Kalra on the reality show when the conversation turned to his dating history.

When Shreya asked him how many affairs he had had, Ram replied, "After marriage, not a single one."

After she clarified that she meant before marriage, Ram admitted, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."

The actor then shared that Ektaa had expressed concern when she learned about his marriage plans. "Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa (Kapoor), jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' Ektaa was worried for her. Aur main maanta hoon jo Ektaa ne kiya sahi kiya kyunki main waisa tha."

Ram and Gautami's relationship

Ram and Gautami first met in 2000 while working on the television show Ghar Ek Mandir. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship during the course of the show. At the time, Gautami was navigating a difficult phase following her divorce, and Ram supported her through it.

After dating for nearly two years and living together for some time, the couple got married on February 14, 2003. They are now parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks. The couple frequently shares light-hearted videos on social media that showcase their playful chemistry.

About Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, features Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala and others.

The reality series premiered on 27 June and streams on Netflix for six weeks, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The latest episode saw Shilpa Shinde enter the competition as a wildcard contestant.