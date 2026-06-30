'Disgusted, Typical Toxic Man': Ram Kapoor Says Cheating 'By Mistake' Is Not Deal Breaker In Marriage, Sparks Outrage—VIDEO

Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash Over Cheating Remarks On Lock Upp | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ram Kapoor is facing backlash again for his controversial remarks on infidelity in marriage. On the reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, in Episode 3, he told Shreya Kalra that nothing in marriage is a deal breaker, not even cheating, adding that it can sometimes happen 'by mistake.' His comments quickly caught attention, with viewers reacting strongly on social media platforms.

Ram Kapoor Trolled For Saying Cheating Happens 'By Mistake'

As clips from the episode circulated online, many netizens expressed disagreement with Ram's viewpoint, calling the statement insensitive and unacceptable. Several users criticised the normalisation of infidelity, with one user stating, "Cheating is not a mistake. It’s a choice. It’s a process." The user also added their disagreement with Ram Kapoor’s remarks.

Check out the video:

Ram Kapoor - Cheating in marriage is not a Dealbreaker,Galti ho jata hai....



Akanksha - Aap kisi k saath physical ho rahe ho jska dress utar rahe ho khud ka uttar rahe ho ye galti kaise ho sakta hai ?



Ram Kapoor sometimes loses his mind, actually. 🙂#LockUpp2 #LockUpp… — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 30, 2026

Netizens React

"What even is up with Ram Kapoor? Def sounds like someone who’s cheated in the past. And now is convincing himself that was just a small mistake," a user commented.

Another said, "He quite literally revealed that he has cheated on his wife so casually."

A third user said, "Ram Kapoor is making me feel disgusted from the very first episode. I can't tolerate these people anymore. Please kick that shitty ship and this Ram Kapoor too, because their hype is unreal. Ngl, idk how people are rooting for them and him lmao."

Another comment read, "He lost his mind and justifies cheating. Says if it's a happy marriage, it's fine. How can it be a happy marriage if he cheats?! I don't get it, and he says mistakes ho jaata hai. Again, it's a conscious decision to cheat and not forgivable. I feel bad for his wife, who is tolerating this messed-up guy and his thought process."

"Ram Kapoor is an idiot. Cheating is cheating. There is no justification to it, whether it happens during a bad phase or a good one. Nothing in this world can justify it," said another.

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Ram Kapoor, known for his work in television and films, has often been in the news for his candid remarks during reality show appearances. However, this latest controversy has drawn particularly strong reactions due to the sensitive nature of the topic.