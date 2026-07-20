'It Was Purely A Game Decision': Vinny Arora Defends Husband Dheeraj Dhoopar's Decision To Eliminate Yogesh Rawat From Lock Upp |

Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated from Netflix's Lock Upp, and his fans are calling out Dheeraj Dhoopar for choosing to save Sufi Motiwala instead. Reacting to the backlash, Dheeraj's wife, Vinny Arora, came out in support of her husband, clarifying that his decision to eliminate Yogesh was purely based on the game and not personal.

Vinny took to social media and penned, "From what I saw today, Dheeraj’s decision to eliminate Yogesh wasn’t personal at all it was purely a game decision." She further explained that Dheeraj had shared a consistent bond with Sufi throughout the season, unlike with Yogesh, which likely influenced his decision.

Addressing those questioning Dheeraj's move, Vinny wrote, "Throughout the season, Dheeraj has shared a consistent bond with Sufi, not Yogesh. And whether people agree with it or not, it was undoubtedly one of the boldest moves we’ve seen in Lock Upp Season 2."

She further added, "There was no personal agenda behind it, just a player making a tough game decision." However, despite Vinny defending her husband, several netizens continued to criticise Dheeraj's decision. Some also asked Vinny to stop allegedly sending "chits" to him, referring to the claims made in the show's latest promo.

From what I saw today, Dheeraj’s decision to eliminate Yogesh wasn’t personal at all it was purely a game decision.

Throughout the season, Dheeraj has shared a consistent bond with Sufi, not Yogesh. And whether people agree with it or not, it was undoubtedly one of the boldest… — Vinny Arora (@VinnyArora2) July 20, 2026

One user commented, "It was a coward game move. That doesn't define a winner." Another criticised Dheeraj, writing, "He was insecure and purely eliminated his competition and it was personal." A third questioned Vinny, "And what about those paper chits?" while another wrote, "And… stop sending chits to him, smuggling them in the clothes, you cheater."

It was a coward game move. That doesn't define a winner — Akanksha Hegde (@hegde_akanksha) July 20, 2026

He was insecure and purely eliminated his competition and it was personal — Ravneet Gill (@RavneetGill1111) July 20, 2026

And what about those paper chits ? 😭 — Heartsyncedits (@editsbymahi) July 20, 2026

And… stop sending chits to him , smuggling them in the clothes, you cheater — ⟦REDACTED⟧ 🇮🇹🇭🇺 (@SharamkerAhsan) July 20, 2026

In the latest Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp, Harshad Chopda, Sufi Motiwala and Yogesh Rawat landed in the bottom three. The trio was given a chance to save themselves by revealing a personal secret. Harshad secured his safety after pressing the buzzer first and revealing his secret, leaving Sufi and Yogesh fighting for survival. The final decision rested with Dheeraj Dhoopar, who chose to save Sufi, resulting in Yogesh's elimination from the reality show. The drama is expected to intensify in the upcoming episode, with a leaked promo fuelling speculation that popular content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, will enter Lock Upp as the latest wildcard contestant. The new episodes of Lock Upp release 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.