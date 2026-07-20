'We Only See Edited Version': Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Calls Him Out For Kissing Her In Lock Upp - VIDEO

Actress Gautami Kapoor has come out in support of her husband, actor Ram Kapoor, after Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa contestant Shreya Kalra accused him of crossing personal boundaries by kissing her on the cheek during the reality show.

The controversy began after Shreya Kalra expressed her discomfort over Ram's behaviour inside the house and said she would not tolerate a similar incident again. As the issue gained attention online, Gautami shared a video statement defending her husband and urged people not to judge him based on edited episodes of the show.

Explaining why she decided to speak publicly, Gautami wrote, "I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lockup, but I think the last 2-3 days are kind of refraining me from being silent. So I come here and speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgements, comments saying that he's a sleaze, he's a tharki, he's an old man who's like has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is."

She further added, "I'm not defending him for the way he is. But he's a man who is all heart and he went into the game show or the reality without any strategy or without any plan. So I think that is what is coming across."

Questioning why the issue surfaced only now, Gautami said, "If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days of the show. It's been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up. Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader. Which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way. So maybe he should have. But that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that."

Shreya will always have my respect for this. It's not easy to call out a TV face as big as Ram Kapoor on national TV. I hope she maintains this stance even on judgement day but even if she doesn't, she'll still have my respect.#ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/iKiJwwjLhd — ℱ۵ (@SupFiza) July 20, 2026

She also reminded viewers that reality shows present only edited footage and said audiences do not get to see the complete picture.

"Also wanting to tell you that we watched the show in the comforts of our homes. And the inmates are locked up for the last 4-5 weeks without any contact from the outside world. So it must be really tough and it must be such a mind game that we don't even have an idea about that. And also not to forget that the episodes are edited. We don't know what the whole story is."

Appealing for kindness, Gautami added, "We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy comments and these toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. And please be a little considerate of that. And I wish all the contestants, all the inmates all the very best. I'm definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you and we are rooting for you."

In the caption of her post, Gautami reiterated her support for Ram and wrote, "So easy to make assumptions without actually knowing the real person! Ram Kapoor is always so compassionate and loving be it woman or man! Countless people he has helped and we have all their blessings hence this too shall pass! I stand by him today and always ❤️Play the game with mind and bit only heart."

About the controversy

The controversy stems from an incident on Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa after Shreya won a task that saved both herself and Ram from elimination. Following the win, Ram first kissed Shreya on the head and later on the cheek.

Finally, Shreya said this. Now I’m just waiting for her to say it to Ram Kapoor’s face. 👏🔥#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/fMfOOESyxO — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 19, 2026

Later, while speaking to Shilpa Shinde in the locker room area, Shreya expressed her anger over the incident and said Ram should respect her personal space. She said, "Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to f***ing kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, 'Itna toh mera baap chummi nahi karta hai mujhe, ab mat kariyo.'"

Shreya also claimed she had supported Ram throughout the competition by winning three tasks for him but felt disappointed when he did not vote for her during the gang leader selection.