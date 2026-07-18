'Maine Apna Haath Kaat Liya': Lock Upp 2 Contestant Harshad Chopda Reveals He Attempted Suicide After First Heartbreak- VIDEO |

A deeply personal revelation came to light during the Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp 2. The three contestants at risk of elimination on Saturday were Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, and Sufi Motiwala. Harshad was the first to press the buzzer, securing his safety, but as part of the show's format, he had to reveal one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Harshad shared that he had once attempted to take his own life following the breakdown of his first relationship. Recalling the incident, he said, "Pehle relationship tha, kuch hua tha, naraaz thi. Phone kar ke mujhe bataya gaya ki yaha hoon, ye kar rahi hoon, kiske sath hoon."

Describing the emotional state he was in at the time, Harshad said, "Jo main feel kar raha tha, feel nahi karna chahta tha. Aur mujhe kuch bhi samajh nahi aaya, to maine apna haath kaat liya" ("I was feeling something that I didn't want to feel. I couldn't understand anything, so I cut my hand.")

his fans call yogesh nibba meanwhile harshad - maine nass kaat li thi 😭😭#yogeshrawat#lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/W9n1PnWbys — . (@diljaaneyaa) July 18, 2026

The actor revealed that he still has a scar on his wrist from the incident. He shared that it happened soon after he moved to Mumbai, when he was around 22 or 23 years old. It was his first relationship, and the incident occurred about eight to nine months into it.

Harshad further revealed that he somehow managed to reach a hospital on his own. However, he said the doctors initially asked for the police to be informed. "Bahut haath-pair jode, bahut minnatein ki. Uske baad akal aayi ki... uske baad I promised myself never to harm myself again," he said.

He also shared that he had never spoken publicly about the incident before and that even his father was unaware of it, as he was living alone in Mumbai at the time. His revelation left the contestants visibly emotional. Jailer Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan also urged viewers never to resort to self-harm and encouraged seeking support during difficult times.

Harshad got saved by revealing his secret in the latest episode of Lock Upp, while Yogesh and Sufi were at risk of elimination. Sunday's episode will reveal who will be eliminated from Lock Upp.