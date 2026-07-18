Lock Upp 2's Finale Delayed? Report Claims One-Week Extension Amid Growing Popularity |

Netflix's Lock Upp was initially planned as a five-day-a-week show, airing from Saturday to Wednesday. However, following its overwhelming response, the makers extended its schedule to six days a week. Now, the reality show has reportedly received another extension, this time not in its weekly telecast, but in its overall run.

Lock Upp 2 was originally slated to run for 42 days (six weeks). However, according to a report by Gossips TV, the show has now been extended by one more week. An official confirmation from the makers or Netflix is still awaited.

Rebel Kid AKA Apoorva Makhija To Enter Lock Upp 2 As Wildcard Contestant?

Saturday marks Judgement Day on Lock Upp, with one contestant set to be eliminated from the competition. Several reports suggest that Yogesh Rawat could be the contestant shown the door. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and viewers will have to wait for the episode to know the official result.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Reality Scoop, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is likely to enter the show as a wildcard contestant. If the reports turn out to be true, her entry could stir up major drama inside the jail. Apoorva has previously had public clashes with Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, and Sufi Motiwala, making her potential entry all the more interesting. It remains to be seen whether old rivalries resurface if she joins the reality show.

As Lock Upp 2 inches closer to its finale, the competition has intensified with only a handful of contestants remaining in the race. The contestants currently battling it out for the trophy include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Varun Yadav, Pamela Serena and Shilpa Shinde. So far, Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Aly, Sunita Ahuja and Madhuri Jain Grover have exited the reality show. As per several reports, Yogesh Rawat is likely to be the next contestant to face elimination during this week's Judgement Day, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the development. The show is led by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who serve as the Jailors, while Arjun Kapoor comes on the Judgement Day to make the announcement.