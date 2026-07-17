'Yogesh Rawat Didn't Deserve To Be Evicted': Prince Narula Says Lock Upp Is Being Watched Because Of Contestants Like Him |

Rumours are rife that Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated from Netflix's Lock Upp. Reacting to the reports, reality TV star Prince Narula said Yogesh "did not deserve" to be evicted from the show.

According to Telly Reporter, Prince said, "Pata nahi abhi maine dekha ki Yogesh bahar ho gaya, aisa deserve nahi karta tha bahar hona." He further added, "Usko abhi rehna chahiye tha, kyunki yahi kuch log to hain jinki wajah se Lock Upp dekha ja raha hai."

When asked whom he is supporting in Lock Upp, Prince said that since he knows several contestants from Roadies, he is rooting for them. He named Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, and Akanksha Choudhary as his favourites.

Speaking about the developments in Prime Video's Alliance, Prince reacted to Vanshaj Singh's return as a wildcard contestant and said, "Vanshaj (Singh) wapas aa gaya hai. Ab maza aayega na Kushal (Tandon) ko dekhne mein." He went on to praise Vanshaj, adding, "Achi baat hai, wapas aana chahiye. He is a good player."

Prince Narula has been making headlines recently after he and wife Yuvika Chaudhary finally addressed months of speculation surrounding trouble in their marriage. Appearing on the chat show Double Date, the couple revealed that they went through a difficult phase during Yuvika's pregnancy and even briefly considered separating before resolving their differences. Prince also clarified that his earlier remark, "Hum saath nahi rehte," had been taken out of context, fuelling the divorce rumours. During the same conversation, he also opened up about battling severe anxiety and revealed that he was once taking 18 tablets a day.

🚨 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐎: Yogesh evicted from Lock Upp 😲 | Shilpa: Harshad is Shivangi's puppet 👀



{ Watch Lock Upp, every Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix.

#bbkapitara #lockupp #lockupp2 } pic.twitter.com/5f2yVSkxaC — Reality Livefeed (@realitylivefeed) July 16, 2026

The latest promo teases another dramatic Judgement Day, with Arjun Kapoor entering the jail as a special guest to confront the contestants over the allegations levelled against them. The teaser also shows Harshad Chopda preparing to reveal one of his secrets in a bid to save himself, while Yogesh Rawat finds himself in the danger zone. As per the reports, Yogesh is expected to be eliminated from the show, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the reports. A clip of Riteish Deshmukh hugging Harshad in the promo has also sparked speculation among fans that his secret helped him survive the Judgement Day.