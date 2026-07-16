'It Is A Scripted Show': Lock Upp Faces 'Biased' Allegations As Fans Claim Yogesh Rawat Was Denied Chance To Save Himself In Crackdown Task

Lock Upp Faces 'Biased' Allegations As Fans Claim Yogesh Rawat Was Denied Chance To Save Himself In Crackdown Task |

Following the latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp, a section of viewers accused the makers of treating contestant Yogesh Rawat unfairly. Several fans alleged that the show was "biased" against the Splitsvilla fame contestant, claiming he was not given an opportunity to save himself, while the other contestants got a chance to participate in the task.

Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with posts tagging Ekta Kapoor and Netflix India, with users accusing the makers of playing a "dirty game." One user tweeted, "Ab Yogesh k against fake narratives bana ke logo ko manipulate krke uske elimination ko justify kr rhe?? Shame on you farah and the makers.. #Lockupp2. SHAME ON YOU NETFLIX." Another wrote, "Even team Yogesh is aware of the biasism and dirty game play of the makers."

Ab Yogesh k against fake narratives bana ke logo ko manipulate krke uske elimination ko justify kr rhe?? Shame on you farah and the makers.. #Lockupp2

SHAME ON YOU NETFLIX



NO YOGESH NO LOCKUPP @NetflixIndia@EktaaRKapoor — Riya sharma (@Riyasharrma11) July 16, 2026

even team yogesh is aware of the biasism and dirty game play of the makers. You can take your fckin show and sho*e it back in you as* !



you wanna see how far the people go try us, try eliminating Yogesh Rawat #Lockupp2 #yogeshrawat pic.twitter.com/TD8gsvP43X — azce (@yehadayein) July 16, 2026

Several viewers also questioned why Yogesh allegedly did not get an equal opportunity to compete in the task. Reacting to the episode, one user wrote, "Absolutely unfair to not let Yogesh participate in crackdown @NetflixIndia it’s a scripted show. @Riteishd pathetic to hold grudge against a 24 yr old #Lockupp2." Another tweeted, "Yogesh ko bench pe bitha do, baaki sab se tasks karwao, phir kisi aur ko winner bana do… aur saath mein bolte raho, 'Yogesh ka game hi nahi hai.' Pehle usse game khelne toh do."

Absolutely unfair to not let Yogesh participate in crackdown @NetflixIndia it’s a scripted show. @Riteishd pathetic to hold grudge against a 24 yr old #Lockupp2 — Jhanak Raina (@JRaina31317) July 16, 2026

Yogesh ko bench pe bitha do, baaki sab se tasks karwao, phir kisi aur ko winner bana do… aur saath mein bolte raho, “Yogesh ka game hi nahi hai.” 😂 Pehle usse game khelne toh do.@NetflixIndia @EktaaRKapoor #Lockupp2



NO YOGESH NO LOCKUPP — Riya sharma (@Riyasharrma11) July 16, 2026

Yogesh and Akanksha have done a big mistake by going to this biased show #Lockupp2 they should have gone to #Alliance if given a chance. As much i have seen in reels, it is much better than this rigged show lockupp#AkankshaChoudhary #Yogeshrawat — Priya (@Priyac456) July 16, 2026

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Ram Kapoor secured his place in the competition after winning the task meant exclusively for the Dependent contestants, earning himself immunity ahead of Judgement Day. The episode then shifted focus to the Controllers, who competed in the Crackdown task to protect themselves and their Dependents. Following the challenge, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Pamela Serena, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shilpa Shinde emerged safe as Controllers, while Ram also remained safe after his earlier victory. As a result, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat landed in the 'At Risk' zone. The episode also sparked online debate after many viewers pointed out that Yogesh did not get a chance to participate in the final Crackdown task to secure his safety, prompting allegations of unfair treatment from a section of fans.

Disclaimer: The claims circulating on social media reflect the opinions of viewers. The makers of Lock Upp and Netflix India have not responded to the allegations.