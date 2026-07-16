Lock Upp: Did Harshad Chopda Save Himself By Revealing His Secret? Fans Suspect Yogesh Rawat's Elimination After New Promo- VIDEO

Did Harshad Chopda Save Himself By Revealing His Secret? Fans Suspect Yogesh Rawat's Elimination After New Promo- VIDEO |

A new promo of Netflix's Lock Upp has been unveiled, teasing another dramatic elimination. In the upcoming episode, Arjun Kapoor enters the reality show as a special guest and confronts the contestants over the allegations made against them. The promo also hints that either Harshad Chopda or Yogesh Rawat will be evicted this week.

In one of the most talked-about moments from the promo, jailer Riteish Deshmukh is seen hugging Harshad on stage. The brief scene has sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if Harshad managed to save himself by revealing one of his secrets, resulting in Yogesh's elimination.

I think harshad revealed his secret 🥲

Why only his secret is out 🤧

Ab only one secret is left 😑



Chamola and harahad have only one now😬#HarshadChopda#Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/AyHmkG8g2X — 💙 (@thered_wine) July 16, 2026

Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated from the show, not Harshad Chopda Let's not fall for fake news guys Our man Harshad Chopda is still standing strong#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2#HarshadInLockUpp https://t.co/c4fmbRMNTE — Syeda Javeria (@Syeda08_javeria) July 16, 2026

Yogesh was declared the "Fan Favourite" and then got eliminated the very next day..



This level of bias is actually embarrassing..#LockUpp2 — Adrija (@Adrija333) July 16, 2026

Yogesh Rawat has been evicted from genz show Lock Upp.#LockUpp2 — NotThatDeepPhilosopher (@NTDPhilosopher) July 16, 2026

The promo has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with viewers divided over who has actually been evicted. One user wrote on X, "Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated from the show, not Harshad Chopda. Let's not fall for fake news, guys. Our man Harshad Chopda is still standing strong." However, several fans were surprised by the alleged development, especially after Yogesh was declared the "Fan Favourite" in the latest episode. Reacting to the rumours, one user wrote, "Yogesh was declared the 'Fan Favourite' and then got eliminated the very next day." Another commented, "Yogesh Rawat has been evicted from Gen Z show Lock Upp."

Despite all the ongoing rumours, it has not yet been confirmed who will definitely get eliminated in the upcoming episode.

yogesh is put at risk without even letting him perform the task meanwhile a bunch of insufferable losers are safe on the show. TRASH TRASH TRASH #lockupp2 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Qffzjr4rnB — r3xyz (@ocyeanicbaby) July 16, 2026

Lock Upp: Which Contestants Are 'At Risk'?

Five contestants are currently in the danger zone. The Controllers who have secured their place in the competition are Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Pamela Serena, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shilpa Shinde. Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor, a Dependent contestant, won the task and earned immunity. The contestants who remain 'At Risk' are Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, Shivangi Joshi, and Yogesh Rawat.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp are released from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.